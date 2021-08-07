Douglas W. Busk Sells 250 Shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Stock

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) insider Douglas W. Busk sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.19, for a total value of $135,047.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of CACC stock opened at $552.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $455.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.22. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 1 year low of $266.74 and a 1 year high of $563.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 34.07 and a current ratio of 34.07.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $17.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.36 by $6.82. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 50.04%. On average, research analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 49.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 24.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CACC shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $399.00 target price on shares of Credit Acceptance in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $399.75.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

