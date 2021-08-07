Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dorel Industries had a positive return on equity of 5.08% and a negative net margin of 1.17%.

OTCMKTS:DIIBF traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.73. The company had a trading volume of 5,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,984. Dorel Industries has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $13.22. The company has a market capitalization of $348.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 2.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Separately, TD Securities upped their target price on Dorel Industries from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes home products, juvenile products, and bicycles worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, futons, children's furniture, step stool, hand trucks, ladders, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture products.

