Donald E. Bobo, Jr. Sells 11,050 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total transaction of $1,263,788.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of EW stock opened at $115.21 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $70.92 and a 52-week high of $115.60. The firm has a market cap of $71.81 billion, a PE ratio of 49.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.74.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 29.73%. On average, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on EW shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.33.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EW. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13,516.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,451 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,020,289 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $549,230,000 after acquiring an additional 375,597 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $498,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 26,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

