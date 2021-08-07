Don H. Liu Sells 13,977 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stock

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) insider Don H. Liu sold 13,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total transaction of $3,650,792.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

TGT opened at $260.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $244.94. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.00 and a fifty-two week high of $263.46. The company has a market capitalization of $128.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Target alerts:

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.87%.

TGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Target from $211.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Target from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 166.0% in the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 7,200.0% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.