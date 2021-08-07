Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) COO Russell J. Weiner Sells 54,130 Shares

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) COO Russell J. Weiner sold 54,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.71, for a total value of $29,106,242.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Russell J. Weiner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Russell J. Weiner sold 3,538 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $1,539,030.00.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Russell J. Weiner sold 6,460 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.50, for a total value of $2,858,550.00.

DPZ opened at $533.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.02, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $477.22. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $319.71 and a fifty-two week high of $548.72.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.99 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.18%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,618,690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,330,918,000 after buying an additional 37,109 shares during the period. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth $748,712,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 14.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,178,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $433,410,000 after acquiring an additional 149,584 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,112,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $518,867,000 after acquiring an additional 25,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 694,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $255,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. 97.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DPZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $432.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Stephens increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. cut Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $480.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup cut Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $489.88.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

