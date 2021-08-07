Dogecoin Price Reaches $0.24 on Major Exchanges (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 17.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000554 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $31.81 billion and $5.49 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 16.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $153.45 or 0.00349606 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006822 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000653 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003933 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000041 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 130,757,986,137 coins. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Dogecoin Coin Trading

