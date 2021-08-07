DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stock Holdings Lowered by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 816 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $2,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arthedge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,264,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in DocuSign by 16.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 163,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,039,000 after purchasing an additional 22,581 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in DocuSign by 1,895.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 19,709 shares in the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP grew its position in DocuSign by 28.7% during the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in DocuSign during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DOCU traded down $2.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $302.63. 1,017,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,955,183. The company has a market capitalization of $58.96 billion, a PE ratio of -280.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 104.54 and a beta of 0.85. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.49 and a twelve month high of $310.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $273.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $469.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.66 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total value of $2,567,120.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 219,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,242,469.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.75, for a total transaction of $3,034,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 219,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,266,632.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 134,879 shares of company stock valued at $36,508,825. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of DocuSign from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.73.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

