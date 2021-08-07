DMM: Governance (DMG) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.77 Million

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded 17.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 7th. One DMM: Governance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0552 or 0.00000126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DMM: Governance has a total market cap of $2.77 million and approximately $1.92 million worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DMM: Governance has traded up 19.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DMM: Governance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00056503 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002678 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00016185 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $391.30 or 0.00895505 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.97 or 0.00100636 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00042485 BTC.

DMM: Governance Coin Profile

DMM: Governance (CRYPTO:DMG) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,511,173 coins and its circulating supply is 50,171,667 coins. DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DMM: Governance allows users to earn 6.25% on ETH, DAI, and USDC with DeFi Money Market (DMM) all backed by real-world income-generating assets viewable on-chain. “

DMM: Governance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMM: Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMM: Governance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DMM: Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DMM: Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DMM: Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.