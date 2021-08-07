DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) Given New $5.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from $3.50 to $5.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares boosted their target price on DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James boosted their target price on DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $3.75 to $4.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DIRTT Environmental Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $4.30 price target on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.51.

DRTT stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $4.58. 74,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,925. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.34 and a 12-month high of $4.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.57 million, a PE ratio of -20.82 and a beta of 2.76.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.10). DIRTT Environmental Solutions had a negative return on equity of 16.20% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $29.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DIRTT Environmental Solutions will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Charles R. Kraus sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total value of $53,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,802 shares in the company, valued at $243,409.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lp 22Nw bought 25,593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.49 per share, for a total transaction of $89,319.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,304,399 shares of company stock worth $9,938,471. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mak Capital One LLC raised its holdings in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 8,637,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,691,000 after purchasing an additional 336,600 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,678,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,725,000 after purchasing an additional 326,505 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its holdings in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 3,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,197,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $2,683,000. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its holdings in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 151.5% in the 1st quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 428,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 257,931 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.61% of the company’s stock.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Company Profile

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use primarily in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction technology provides integration and management, from design through engineering, manufacturing, and installation.

