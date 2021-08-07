Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at Cowen

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) had its price target increased by Cowen from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DIOD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diodes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Diodes in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Diodes currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $94.80.

Shares of DIOD traded up $2.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.99. 200,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,211. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97 and a beta of 1.07. Diodes has a 52 week low of $45.40 and a 52 week high of $91.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. Diodes had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 12.44%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Diodes will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 12,900 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $1,102,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 359,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,706,299. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 126,033 shares of company stock valued at $10,110,808 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DIOD. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes during the first quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Diodes by 874.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Diodes by 285.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Diodes in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Diodes by 9,672.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

