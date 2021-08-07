Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Price Target Lowered to $108.00 at Barclays

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $115.00 to $108.00 in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

DIN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dine Brands Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $81.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dine Brands Global has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $109.00.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

DIN traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $77.99. 146,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,597. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.06. Dine Brands Global has a 12 month low of $47.00 and a 12 month high of $100.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 2.11.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $233.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.61 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 14.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 112.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.87) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dine Brands Global news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 449 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total transaction of $44,082.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,041 shares in the company, valued at $985,825.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIN. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Dine Brands Global by 100.0% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the first quarter worth $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 30.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the first quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.