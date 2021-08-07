Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Price Target Lowered to $108.00 at Barclays

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $115.00 to $108.00 in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
DIN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dine Brands Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $81.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dine Brands Global has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $109.00.
DIN traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $77.99. 146,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,597. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.06. Dine Brands Global has a 12 month low of $47.00 and a 12 month high of $100.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 2.11.
In other Dine Brands Global news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 449 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total transaction of $44,082.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,041 shares in the company, valued at $985,825.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIN. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Dine Brands Global by 100.0% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the first quarter worth $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 30.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the first quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.
About Dine Brands Global
Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.
