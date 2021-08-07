Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Holdings in Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 405,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 29,695 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Ultrapar Participações were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Ultrapar Participações in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,572,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 2,928.2% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 672,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after buying an additional 650,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ultrapar Participações in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 60,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 7,605 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,109,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,799,000 after buying an additional 3,959,593 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on UGP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of NYSE:UGP opened at $3.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.78. Ultrapar Participações S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $4.74.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 8.78%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile

Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

