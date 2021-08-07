Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 931 Shares of Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 931 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.18% of Veritone worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banta Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Veritone by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Banta Asset Management LP now owns 2,401,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,591,000 after purchasing an additional 81,549 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Veritone by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,807,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,347,000 after acquiring an additional 160,576 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Veritone by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,130,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,105,000 after purchasing an additional 248,516 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Veritone during the 1st quarter valued at $10,509,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Veritone by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 427,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,257,000 after purchasing an additional 66,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VERI opened at $21.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $718.39 million, a P/E ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.09. Veritone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.63 and a 52-week high of $50.34.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.29. Veritone had a negative net margin of 102.59% and a negative return on equity of 105.85%. As a group, analysts forecast that Veritone, Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Veritone in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum raised shares of Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Veritone presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.60.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as cognitive queries, predictions, correlations, and analyses in real-time using AI models in various categories comprising transcription, face recognition, and object recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

