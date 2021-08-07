Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 5,806 Shares of Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,806 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Sientra were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. X Square Capital LLC increased its stake in Sientra by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 289,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sientra by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 178,573 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sientra by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,193 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Sientra by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sientra by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

SIEN opened at $7.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.61. Sientra, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $9.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.94 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 2.15.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $23.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.23 million. Sientra had a negative net margin of 149.62% and a negative return on equity of 901.29%. As a group, analysts predict that Sientra, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SIEN. SVB Leerink set a $8.24 price objective on shares of Sientra and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Sientra from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.19.

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

