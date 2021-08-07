Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) by 3.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 336,517 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,557 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in HC2 were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in HC2 by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 612,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 173,333 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in HC2 during the 1st quarter worth about $1,544,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in HC2 by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 172,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in HC2 by 1,286.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 157,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 145,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in HC2 during the 1st quarter worth about $593,000. 37.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HCHC opened at $3.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $300.36 million, a PE ratio of -48.38 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.93. HC2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $4.75.

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $171.80 million during the quarter. HC2 had a negative return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 0.31%.

In other news, Director Avram A. Glazer acquired 51,000 shares of HC2 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.97 per share, for a total transaction of $202,470.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Avram A. Glazer acquired 83,159 shares of HC2 stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.73 per share, for a total transaction of $310,183.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 505,110 shares of company stock worth $1,969,912 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

HC2 Profile

HC2 Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides construction, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

