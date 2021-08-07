Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 5,897 Shares of Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,897 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.65% of Level One Bancorp worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Level One Bancorp by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Level One Bancorp by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Level One Bancorp by 237.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 5,129 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Level One Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Level One Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. 42.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Level One Bancorp stock opened at $27.89 on Friday. Level One Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.72 and a 1 year high of $28.77. The stock has a market cap of $212.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.20). Level One Bancorp had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 15.44%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Level One Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Level One Bancorp’s payout ratio is 8.76%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Level One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Level One Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

Level One Bancorp Profile

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, and term certificate accounts. The company also provides lending products and related services comprising commercial real estate loans, including construction and land development loans; commercial and industrial loans consisting of lines of credit, term loans, and loans under the small business administration lending program; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans automobile loans, and credit card services.

