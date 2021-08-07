Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) by 17.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 59,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in EVI Industries were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EVI. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of EVI Industries by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 360,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,781,000 after buying an additional 10,307 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of EVI Industries by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EVI Industries by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EVI Industries by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 7,119 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of EVI Industries by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVI opened at $28.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $349.35 million, a PE ratio of 285.00 and a beta of 0.85. EVI Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.48 and a 1 year high of $44.49.

EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $62.41 million during the quarter. EVI Industries had a return on equity of 1.65% and a net margin of 0.67%.

About EVI Industries

EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes, leases, and rents commercial, industrial, and vended laundry and dry cleaning equipment, and steam and hot water boilers in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company sells and/or leases its customers commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.

