DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Given New $68.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) had its target price raised by JMP Securities from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on DigitalOcean from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on DigitalOcean from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a hold rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. DigitalOcean presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.70.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

Shares of DOCN traded down $3.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,094,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,080. DigitalOcean has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $63.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.20.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). On average, research analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,277,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,706,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,062,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,709,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,281,000. 28.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.