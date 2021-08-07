DigitalBits 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.01 Million (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. One DigitalBits coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000338 BTC on exchanges. DigitalBits has a total market capitalization of $112.28 million and $1.01 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DigitalBits has traded up 29.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $168.41 or 0.00391867 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003035 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00013785 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $459.88 or 0.01070040 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000238 BTC.

DigitalBits Coin Profile

DigitalBits (XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 774,039,419 coins. The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

