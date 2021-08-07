Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) PT Raised to $175.00

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $167.00 to $175.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DLR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Digital Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TD Securities upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $166.71.

NYSE DLR opened at $157.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.23 billion, a PE ratio of 87.75, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.12. Digital Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $124.65 and a fifty-two week high of $164.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $155.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 13.22%. Equities analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.60%.

In other news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 9,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.54, for a total transaction of $1,455,420.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,455,420.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.05, for a total value of $56,717.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 350 shares in the company, valued at $56,717.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 361,440 shares of company stock worth $56,376,705 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,660,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,754,800,000 after buying an additional 150,432 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,540,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,343,744,000 after purchasing an additional 700,660 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 180.3% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,450,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,049,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792,073 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,812,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $676,035,000 after purchasing an additional 17,567 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,975,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $559,858,000 after purchasing an additional 127,050 shares during the period. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

