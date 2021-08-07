Diamondback Energy, Inc. Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $2.70 Per Share (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Diamondback Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $2.70 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.09. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $13.71 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.24 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Johnson Rice raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $84.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $80.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $102.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.87. The company has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.77.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 295.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total transaction of $98,758.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,920,362.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,100 shares of company stock worth $2,246,258 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,984 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,971,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,146,000. WBI Investments purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,489,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,386 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

