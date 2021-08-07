DiaMedica Therapeutics (DMAC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. On average, analysts expect DiaMedica Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.40. 84,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,649. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $10.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.87 million, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 2.51.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DMAC. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DiaMedica Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. Its lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase II REMEDY trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.

