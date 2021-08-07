dForce Reaches Market Cap of $21.16 Million (DF)

dForce (CURRENCY:DF) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. In the last week, dForce has traded up 20.7% against the U.S. dollar. One dForce coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000417 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. dForce has a market capitalization of $21.16 million and approximately $5.19 million worth of dForce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00055302 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002606 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00015624 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $378.16 or 0.00855717 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.26 or 0.00100156 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00040974 BTC.

dForce Profile

dForce (CRYPTO:DF) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2019. dForce’s total supply is 999,951,290 coins and its circulating supply is 114,772,957 coins. The official message board for dForce is medium.com/dforcenet . dForce’s official website is dforce.network . dForce’s official Twitter account is @dForcenet

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce advocates to build a DeFi full-stack include stablecoin protocol, liquidity protocol, lending protocol, derivative protocol, and etc. Interoperability and programmability allow them to be layered on top of each other like Lego blocks to unveil more creative value-offerings and positive feedback loop among these protocols, which further fuel its interaction with other permission-less open finance protocols. “

dForce Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dForce using one of the exchanges listed above.

