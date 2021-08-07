DEX Price Reaches $0.0005 on Exchanges (DEX)

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. In the last week, DEX has traded 38.5% lower against the US dollar. DEX has a market capitalization of $99,885.61 and $2,260.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DEX alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00055525 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002623 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00015603 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $374.75 or 0.00862606 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.42 or 0.00099944 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00041042 BTC.

About DEX

DEX (CRYPTO:DEX) is a coin. DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 coins and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 coins. The official website for DEX is www.coinbit.co.kr . DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEX is a mining exchange token made by Coinbit, a token designed to overcome the problems of existing mining exchange tokens and to raise the sustainability and return profits to users. “

DEX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.