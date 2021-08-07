Devro (LON:DVO) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Devro plc (LON:DVO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 225.50 ($2.95). Devro shares last traded at GBX 223.50 ($2.92), with a volume of 115,628 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of Devro in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Peel Hunt upgraded Devro to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Devro in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded Devro to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

Get Devro alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.32, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 209.99. The company has a market cap of £375.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80.

Devro plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies collagen casings primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers edible and non-edible collagen casings, films, and plastic casings for use in the production of a range of sausages and other meat products. The company sells its products to food manufacturers through distributors and agents.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Devro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.