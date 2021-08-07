Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €5.90 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) received a €5.90 ($6.94) target price from investment analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 37.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on LHA. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.47 ($5.26) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Independent Research set a €9.90 ($11.65) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of €7.50 ($8.82).

ETR LHA opened at €9.38 ($11.04) on Thursday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a one year low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a one year high of €12.96 ($15.25). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 762.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

