Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Buy Rating for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Friday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.59.

NYSE EQNR opened at $20.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $66.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.25. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $23.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.01.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a positive return on equity of 11.24%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQNR. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the first quarter worth $30,204,000. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Equinor ASA during the second quarter worth $17,533,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 14.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,097,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,652,000 after acquiring an additional 767,227 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Equinor ASA during the first quarter worth $13,861,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 3,460.2% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 639,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,451,000 after acquiring an additional 621,833 shares in the last quarter.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

