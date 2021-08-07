Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Buy Rating for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Friday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.59.
NYSE EQNR opened at $20.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $66.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.25. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $23.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.01.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQNR. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the first quarter worth $30,204,000. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Equinor ASA during the second quarter worth $17,533,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 14.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,097,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,652,000 after acquiring an additional 767,227 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Equinor ASA during the first quarter worth $13,861,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 3,460.2% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 639,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,451,000 after acquiring an additional 621,833 shares in the last quarter.
About Equinor ASA
Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.
