Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target to $400.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $450.00 to $400.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

RNG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on RingCentral from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on RingCentral from $401.00 to $342.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on RingCentral from $455.00 to $390.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RingCentral from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $470.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $421.52.

NYSE:RNG opened at $247.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -989.72 and a beta of 0.67. RingCentral has a one year low of $229.00 and a one year high of $449.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $275.35.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.89. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 27.38% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. Research analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 17,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.91, for a total transaction of $4,562,721.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,168,490.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.92, for a total value of $427,072.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 215,493 shares in the company, valued at $57,519,391.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,683 shares of company stock worth $9,262,038. Insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,154,995 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,535,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,241 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,335,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $397,719,000 after acquiring an additional 122,424 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 885,667 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $263,445,000 after acquiring an additional 60,048 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 6.4% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 744,306 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $221,714,000 after purchasing an additional 44,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 4.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 513,327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,910,000 after purchasing an additional 23,428 shares during the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

