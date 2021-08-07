DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Shares Up 12.2%

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK)’s share price shot up 12.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $36.80 and last traded at $36.27. 18,262 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 728,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.32.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DMTK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of DermTech in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of DermTech in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DermTech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.17.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.22 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.67.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. DermTech had a negative net margin of 631.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.55%. Sell-side analysts expect that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other DermTech news, CEO John Dobak sold 12,500 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total value of $513,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,882,298.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrico Picozza sold 21,126 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.42, for a total transaction of $790,534.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $523,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,203 shares of company stock worth $6,590,210 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DMTK. Iszo Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of DermTech by 283.6% during the first quarter. Iszo Capital Management LP now owns 1,822,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,559,000 after buying an additional 1,347,372 shares during the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of DermTech during the first quarter valued at $40,632,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DermTech by 116.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 962,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,889,000 after buying an additional 518,695 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DermTech by 152.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 778,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,528,000 after buying an additional 470,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of DermTech during the first quarter valued at $20,139,000. 69.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

