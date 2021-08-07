DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Upgraded to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.75.

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $60.29 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.10. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a one year low of $41.52 and a one year high of $69.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.92.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 117.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 17,425 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $1,174,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,721,962.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 189,829 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,009,000 after buying an additional 64,470 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $408,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.7% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,423 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.2% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,256 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

