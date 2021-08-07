Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Announces Earnings Results

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Denbury had a negative net margin of 214.16% and a negative return on equity of 146.78%.

Shares of DEN stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.01. 450,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 901,506. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Denbury has a 12-month low of $15.43 and a 12-month high of $81.37.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DEN. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital lowered shares of Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $78.75 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Denbury from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Denbury currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.79.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

