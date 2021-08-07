Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Denbury in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Denbury’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.12. Denbury had a negative return on equity of 146.78% and a negative net margin of 214.16%.

DEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Denbury from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Roth Capital cut shares of Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $78.75 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on Denbury in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Denbury in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.79.

DEN stock opened at $69.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.53. Denbury has a 12-month low of $15.43 and a 12-month high of $81.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Denbury in the second quarter worth about $114,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Denbury in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Denbury during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in Denbury during the first quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Denbury in the first quarter worth approximately $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

About Denbury

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

