Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $45.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.19% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires and constructs crude oil and refined products logistics and marketing assets. The company operates crude oil transportation pipelines, refined product pipelines, crude oil gathering system, and associated crude oil storage tanks. It also provides marketing services for refined products other than jet fuel and petroleum coke; and light products, operates light product terminals in Texas and Tennessee and offers terminalling services to independent third parties. Delek Logistics Partners, LP is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DKL. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Delek Logistics Partners from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Delek Logistics Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of NYSE DKL traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.11. The stock had a trading volume of 30,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,533. Delek Logistics Partners has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $47.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 3.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.16.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.11. Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 150.89% and a net margin of 27.59%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Delek Logistics Partners will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DKL. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,663,000 after acquiring an additional 10,804 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 192.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 158,557 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,871,000 after buying an additional 30,740 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Delek Logistics Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ acquired a new position in Delek Logistics Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. Institutional investors own 10.36% of the company’s stock.

About Delek Logistics Partners

Delek Logistics Partners LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, intermediate, and refined products. The firm gathers, transports and stores crude oil. It also markets, distributes, transports and stores refined products. The company operates through two segments: Pipelines & Transportation and Wholesale Marketing & Terminalling.

