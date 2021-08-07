DeGate (DG) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $40,011.00

DeGate (CURRENCY:DG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. One DeGate coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000706 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DeGate has traded up 8% against the dollar. DeGate has a total market cap of $23.17 million and approximately $40,011.00 worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DeGate alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002319 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00047256 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.03 or 0.00120637 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.83 or 0.00157270 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,199.39 or 1.00157998 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $347.95 or 0.00806733 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DeGate Profile

DeGate was first traded on November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,069,769 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Buying and Selling DeGate

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeGate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeGate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeGate using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeGate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeGate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.