Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by Tufton Capital Management

Tufton Capital Management boosted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Deere & Company by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,846,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,433,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 167,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,198,000 after purchasing an additional 17,282 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

In related news, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $359.61 per share, for a total transaction of $98,892.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total value of $14,124,377.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,348,217.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DE. Wolfe Research began coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $427.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Deere & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.23.

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded up $2.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $366.88. 665,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,736,036. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $179.86 and a 52-week high of $400.34. The company has a market capitalization of $114.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $350.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 17.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 41.43%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.