Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at HC Wainwright

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DCPH has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.43.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $31.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.36. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $28.74 and a 1-year high of $68.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.50.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.06). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 308.58% and a negative return on equity of 47.94%. On average, analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCPH. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,992,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,353,000 after purchasing an additional 487,445 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,762,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,102,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,380,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,920,000 after buying an additional 255,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,840,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,219,000 after buying an additional 253,895 shares in the last quarter. 73.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

