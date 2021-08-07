DEAPcoin Price Tops $0.0090 on Top Exchanges (DEP)

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 6th. One DEAPcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DEAPcoin has a total market cap of $37.89 million and approximately $2.37 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DEAPcoin has traded down 2.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00055848 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002641 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00016005 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.60 or 0.00865054 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.07 or 0.00097147 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00042558 BTC.

About DEAPcoin

DEAPcoin (DEP) is a coin. It was first traded on August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,213,221,820 coins. DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DEAPcoin is dea.sg

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

DEAPcoin Coin Trading

