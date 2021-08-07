Dawn Protocol (DAWN) Reaches Market Cap of $270.87 Million

Dawn Protocol (CURRENCY:DAWN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. During the last seven days, Dawn Protocol has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. Dawn Protocol has a total market capitalization of $270.87 million and approximately $81.04 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dawn Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $3.82 or 0.00008611 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00055258 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002624 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00015591 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $380.68 or 0.00857781 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.47 or 0.00100202 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00040821 BTC.

Dawn Protocol Profile

Dawn Protocol (CRYPTO:DAWN) is a coin. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 coins and its circulating supply is 70,882,084 coins. The official website for Dawn Protocol is dawn.org . Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DawnProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dawn Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@dawnprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming. “

Dawn Protocol Coin Trading

