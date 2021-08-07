DaVita Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $9.13 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:DVA)

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) – Investment analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of DaVita in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now anticipates that the company will earn $9.13 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.92. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for DaVita’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.71 EPS.

Get DaVita alerts:

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.50. DaVita had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 59.83%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. DaVita has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

NYSE:DVA opened at $133.17 on Thursday. DaVita has a 1-year low of $80.85 and a 1-year high of $136.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.75. The firm has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16.

In related news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total transaction of $241,939.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,015 shares in the company, valued at $631,940.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total transaction of $104,801.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,897 shares of company stock worth $5,981,175. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DVA. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in DaVita by 72.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of DaVita by 133.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of DaVita by 29.8% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of DaVita by 17.8% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.