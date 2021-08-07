DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases New Position in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 321,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,600,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,812,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $381,306,000 after acquiring an additional 74,701 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,346,000 after acquiring an additional 113,516 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 5.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 847,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,369,000 after acquiring an additional 44,838 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,136,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 0.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 400,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

SHEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Shenandoah Telecommunications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.33.

Shares of SHEN opened at $30.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.40. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 12 month low of $29.02 and a 12 month high of $61.53.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.63). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 80.93%. Research analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were paid a $18.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 680.00%.

In other news, COO David L. Heimbach sold 5,331 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $268,362.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William L. Pirtle sold 28,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total value of $1,473,738.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,895 shares of company stock worth $2,593,103 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.