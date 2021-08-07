DAVENPORT & Co LLC Makes New Investment in BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 661,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,637,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned 0.69% of BRP Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in BRP Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,768,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,678,000 after purchasing an additional 177,728 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in BRP Group by 55.7% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 15,792 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in BRP Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 545,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,868,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 170.8% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 41.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

BRP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BRP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BRP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

BRP Group stock opened at $27.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.07 and a beta of 1.53. BRP Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.42 and a 1-year high of $33.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $152.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.79 million. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. As a group, analysts predict that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRP Group Company Profile

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

