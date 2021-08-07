DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $50.57 Million Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,117 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $50,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALGN. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Align Technology by 226.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

In other news, SVP Emory Wright sold 6,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.58, for a total transaction of $4,524,938.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.00, for a total transaction of $555,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,049 shares of company stock valued at $22,138,280 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Align Technology stock opened at $693.67 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $289.52 and a 1-year high of $714.15. The stock has a market cap of $54.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $622.92.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 21.42%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.71.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

Further Reading: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.