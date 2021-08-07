DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $12.87 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 447,052 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 173,537 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $12,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,242,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $854,909,000 after acquiring an additional 874,730 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 120,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 28,242 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 500,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,154,000 after acquiring an additional 6,433 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 158,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after acquiring an additional 13,761 shares during the period. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 165,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,004,000 after buying an additional 5,780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

T has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 9th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.12.

In related news, CFO Pascal Desroches bought 3,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at $5,052,691.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John T. Stankey bought 34,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

T stock opened at $27.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.64. The firm has a market cap of $199.63 billion, a PE ratio of -90.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.