DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires 6,206 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,206 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned 0.09% of W. P. Carey worth $12,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 130.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 55.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Capital One Financial raised shares of W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.40.

WPC opened at $80.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.19. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.68 and a 1-year high of $82.37.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $319.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.03 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.61%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

