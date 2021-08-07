DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires 14,819 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 244,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,819 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned about 0.13% of Constellation Brands worth $57,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 686.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 3,150.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on STZ. TheStreet lowered Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.43.

STZ opened at $218.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $228.99. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.63 and a 1 year high of $244.75. The firm has a market cap of $42.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 9.33%.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total value of $2,897,286.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,875,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

