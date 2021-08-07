Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Receives $45.32 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.32.

Several analysts have weighed in on PLAY shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Truist raised their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, William Blair raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, CEO Brian Jenkins sold 52,054 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $2,303,389.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,963,185.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Justin Bowman sold 13,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $565,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,568,274.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 126,011 shares of company stock worth $5,515,953. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 388.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAY opened at $34.76 on Wednesday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52 week low of $12.82 and a 52 week high of $51.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.09.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.56. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 71.79% and a negative net margin of 26.53%. The business had revenue of $265.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

