DATx 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $148,811.00 (DATX)

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. In the last week, DATx has traded 19.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DATx coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DATx has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $148,811.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DATx alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00055640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002617 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00015666 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $379.89 or 0.00860733 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.09 or 0.00099904 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00041126 BTC.

About DATx

DATx (DATX) is a coin. It launched on February 3rd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 coins. DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . DATx’s official website is www.datx.co

According to CryptoCompare, “DATx is a new blockchain working in collaboration with QTUM Foundation and Avazu (advertising platform). It aims for users to become empowered stakeholders in the advertising space and advertisers will get returns by ad reach and revenue generated. The platform leverages on blockchain technology, and combines with artificial intelligence and big data solutions so that way ad spending can be properly tracked and accounted for. Their token DATx is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

DATx Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DATx using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DATx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DATx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.