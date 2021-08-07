Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DDOG. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, July 30th. They set a buy rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $129.33.

NASDAQ:DDOG traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.92. 4,016,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,187,387. Datadog has a 12 month low of $69.73 and a 12 month high of $135.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion, a PE ratio of -942.22 and a beta of 1.01.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Datadog had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $233.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.70, for a total value of $627,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 184,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,455,790.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 90,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.89, for a total transaction of $10,445,798.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,695,986.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 276,729 shares of company stock valued at $29,132,164. Company insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Datadog in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Datadog in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Datadog in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Datadog in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in Datadog in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. 55.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

