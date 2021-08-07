Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02), Zacks reports. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

DDOG traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $131.92. The company had a trading volume of 4,016,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,187,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.45. Datadog has a 52-week low of $69.73 and a 52-week high of $135.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.66. The firm has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -942.22 and a beta of 1.01.

In other news, General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 937 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $85,632.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 117,576 shares in the company, valued at $10,745,270.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total transaction of $243,796.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,251.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 276,729 shares of company stock valued at $29,132,164 over the last 90 days. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DDOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Datadog from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Datadog from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Datadog from $125.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.33.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

