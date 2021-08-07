Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $62.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Dassault Systemes is a worldwide recognized leader in CAD/CAM/CAE and PDM II markets. The company’s mission to provide solutions to enable customers to build their digital enterprise, by defining, simulating, managing and optimizing concurrently product, manufacturing process, and resources. In this virtual space, customers create innovative, high quality, safe and affordable products. The company delivers scaleable process and design-centric solutions on both Unix and Windows NT environments. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DASTY. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS DASTY opened at $56.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $75.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.29, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Dassault Systèmes has a 1 year low of $33.62 and a 1 year high of $57.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 2.8% in the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 39,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 3.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in Dassault Systèmes in the second quarter valued at about $1,152,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 31.7% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 39,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,384,000 after acquiring an additional 9,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 2.1% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dassault Systèmes Company Profile

Dassault Systèmes SA provides software solutions and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing Industries; Life Sciences & Healthcare; and Infrastructure & Cities. The Manufacturing Industries segment engages in transportation & mobility; aerospace & defense; marine & offshore; industrial equipment; high-tech; home & lifestyle; and consumer packaged goods & retail servicers.

